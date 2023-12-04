BHEL share price may see over 30% upside; Nuvama raises target price
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has already secured 3GW of thermal orders in H1FY24, according to a recent report from domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities. An additional 7.4GW of thermal orders are presently being tendered for (awards by Q4FY24/Q1FY25). So, the brokerage projects that BHEL will have 6-7GW of thermal OI and a 50% market share by the end of FY24.
