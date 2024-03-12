BHEL share price rises 2.3 times in a year: Strong thermal order inflows to drive more gains
Stock Market today: BHEL share price has more than doubled in a year rising around 2.3 times. The strong order inflows is improving outlook and analysts expects pace of rise in Thermal power order inflows to drive more gains for the stock.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) share price has more than doubled over past one year. After having gained almost 130% to ₹245 levels now, BHEL share price is trading near 52-week highs it scaled recently. Analysts see more gain and those at Antique Stock Broking have given a target price of ₹299, indicating another 22% upside from hereon for the stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started