Stock Market today: BHEL share price has more than doubled in a year rising around 2.3 times. The strong order inflows is improving outlook and analysts expects pace of rise in Thermal power order inflows to drive more gains for the stock.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) share price has more than doubled over past one year. After having gained almost 130% to ₹245 levels now, BHEL share price is trading near 52-week highs it scaled recently. Analysts see more gain and those at Antique Stock Broking have given a target price of ₹299, indicating another 22% upside from hereon for the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gains for BHEL have been helped by strong order in flows that has added to forward revenues' and earnings visibility. The order book is substantially being driven by Thermal power sector. The power demand remains strong in the country. BHEL already had announced a strong influx of orders totaling ₹36000 crore during the first nine months of FY24 which marked a 102% YoY jumped in order inflows.

During the ongoing quarter three sizable orders have already been secured by BHEL. The first being 800-MW ultra-super-critical expansion unit at DCRTPP (Yamuna Nagar, Haryana) followed by three 800-MW NLC Talabira Thermal Power Plants. During the last week itself BHEL had received the a large order from NTPC Ltd for setting up the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) in Sonebhadra District, Uttar Pradesh.

The analysts at Antique Stock Broking highlighted that while they had estimated 4 GW (giga watt) order inflows for FY24, NTPC already has secured 6.5GW order inflows. The analysts thereby expect that with in the next three to four years, the company's ordering cycle will meaningfully reverse, driven by both the industry (non-power) and power segments.

With this the analysts have raised their order in flow estimates too. Analysts at Antique Stock Broking now have increased their estimates for annual order flows to more than ₹70,000 Crore compared to ₹60,000 crore earlier. It is the strong ordering, better execution, and the advantages of operating leverage that are expected to support BHEL's earnings multiples over FY24–26, said analysts at Antique Stock Broking

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

