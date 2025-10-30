BHEL share price rises 2% after strong Q2 results. Should you buy this Maharatna PSU stock?

BHEL share price rose as much as 2 per cent to ₹250 apiece on Thursday, October 30, on NSE, after the PSU company reported strong financial results for the September quarter.

The PSU stock BHEL opened at ₹249.41 apiece in early morning session on Thursday, as compared to previous close of ₹245.39. BHEL share price has been witnessing a strong rally in the near-term as it has surged over 7 per cent in past five sessions and 5.38 per cent in a month.

The PSU stock has rewarded its long-term investors with whopping multibagger returns of 797 per cent in five years.

BHEL Q2 results 2025 The maharatna PSU company Bharat Heavy Electricals reported a consolidated net profit of ₹374.89 crore for Q2 FY26, representing a steep 253% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹106.15 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 14% year-on-year to ₹7,512 crore in the July–September quarter, up from ₹6,584 crore in Q2 FY25. The company delivered robust growth across both of its major business segments.

(This is a developing story)