BHEL share price rises 2% after strong Q2 results. Should you buy this Maharatna PSU stock?

BHEL share price rose as much as 2 per cent to 250 apiece on Thursday, October 30, on NSE, after the PSU company reported strong financial results for the September quarter.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published30 Oct 2025, 09:50 AM IST
The PSU stock BHEL opened at 249.41 apiece in early morning session on Thursday, as compared to previous close of 245.39. BHEL share price has been witnessing a strong rally in the near-term as it has surged over 7 per cent in past five sessions and 5.38 per cent in a month.

The PSU stock has rewarded its long-term investors with whopping multibagger returns of 797 per cent in five years.

BHEL Q2 results 2025

The maharatna PSU company Bharat Heavy Electricals reported a consolidated net profit of 374.89 crore for Q2 FY26, representing a steep 253% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 106.15 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 14% year-on-year to 7,512 crore in the July–September quarter, up from 6,584 crore in Q2 FY25. The company delivered robust growth across both of its major business segments.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

