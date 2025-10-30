BHEL share price rises 2% after strong Q2 results. Should you buy this Maharatna PSU stock?

BHEL share price rose as much as 2 per cent to ₹250 apiece on Thursday, October 30, on NSE, after the PSU company reported strong financial results for the September quarter.
The PSU stock BHEL opened at ₹249.41 apiece in early morning session on Thursday, as compared to previous close of ₹245.39. BHEL share price has been witnessing a strong rally in the near-term as it has surged over 7 per cent in past five sessions and 5.38 per cent in a month.
The PSU stock has rewarded its long-term investors with whopping multibagger returns of 797 per cent in five years.
The maharatna PSU company Bharat Heavy Electricals reported a consolidated net profit of ₹374.89 crore for Q2 FY26, representing a steep 253% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹106.15 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.
Consolidated revenue from operations increased 14% year-on-year to ₹7,512 crore in the July–September quarter, up from ₹6,584 crore in Q2 FY25. The company delivered robust growth across both of its major business segments.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.