BHEL share price surges 12% to hit a 52-week high on order win worth ₹4,000 crore1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 04:10 PM IST
BHEL share price jumps 12% on ₹4,000 crore order from Mahan Energen, subsidiary of Adani Power.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) share price jumped nearly 12% to touch a new 52-week high on Tuesday's trading session after the company bagged order worth ₹4,000 crore from Mahan Energen Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd. Bharat Heavy Electricals share price closed 9.76% higher at ₹110.80 apiece on NSE.
