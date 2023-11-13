Why BHEL shares gained 7% today— Explained

BHEL Share Price Today: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained seven per cent on Monday, November 13, after the company announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) last week, reporting a net loss of ₹238 crore , compared to a net profit of ₹12.10 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The state-owned engineering firm's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹5,125.3 crore, registering a drop of 1.5 per cent, compared to ₹5,202.6 crore in the year-ago period. Total income dipped to ₹5,305.38 crore in the September quarter from ₹5,418.74 crore in the same period year ago.

In the power segment, the Indian PSU reported a 3 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue to ₹3927. 18 crore in the quarter under review against ₹3814.35 during a year ago period. However, there was a nominal decline in its industry segment's consolidated revenue to ₹1017.6 crore compared to ₹1113.60 crore.

Domestic brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has assigned a ‘reduce’ rating to the BHEL stock. “BHEL’s Q2FY24 performance has been dismal and below estimates on all fronts, " said Research Analyst Amit Anwani. The brokerage firm further stated, “The stock is currently trading at 49.4x/28.1x FY24/25E and we have a ‘reduce’ rating."

Earlier this year, BHEL won an order for the country’s largest capacity hydro project against international competitive bidding (ICB). The order was towards the electro-mechanical (E&M) works of the country’s largest capacity hydropower project of 2,880 MW (12x240MW) --Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh from NHPC.

On Monday, shares of BHEL opened at ₹129 and gained 6.97 per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹138 apiece, against a 52-week high of ₹148.95 during the session. The stocks' previous close was ₹128.95.

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex closed lower on Monday amid mixed global cues as elevated US treasury yields and the dollar dented the risk appetite of investors. The indices opened lower and traded in the negative territory throughout the session.

Nifty 50 closed at 19,443.55, down 82 points, or 0.42 per cent, while the Sensex closed the day with a loss of 326 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 64,933.87. Shares of BHEL settled 5.89 per cent higher at ₹136.55 apiece on the BSE.

