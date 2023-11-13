Why BHEL shares gained 7% today— Explained
BHEL shares gained seven per cent on Monday even after the company reported a net loss of ₹238 crore in the September quarter.
BHEL Share Price Today: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained seven per cent on Monday, November 13, after the company announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) last week, reporting a net loss of ₹238 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹12.10 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started