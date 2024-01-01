BHEL shares rise 6%, hit 52-week high; here’s why
BHEL is set to construct three ultra supercritical units, each with a capacity of 800 MW, for NLC India at Talabira, Odisha.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price witnessed a robust uptick, surging by almost 6% to reach a new 52-week high of ₹205 on the NSE on Monday. This surge was followed by a media report revealing that the state-owned engineering company has secured the position of the top bidder for a substantial ₹19,422-crore turnkey contract. The contract involves the construction of a thermal power plant for NLC India in Talabira, Odisha.
