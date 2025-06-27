BHEL shares to be in focus on Monday after bagging ₹6,500 crore order from Adani Power

Shares of PSU stock Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will remain in focus on Monday following a ₹6,500 crore order win from Adani Power, an Adani Group company, on Friday, June 27.

BHEL, in an exchange filing post-market hours today, said that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Adani Power for six thermal units of 800 MW. The nature of the award involves the supply of equipment – a steam turbine generator along with auxiliaries, and supervision of erection & commissioning, BHEL informed via the exchange filing.

The broad consideration or size of the order is around ₹6,500 crore, excluding GST, the PSU company added.

BHEL FY25 Snapshot The recent order win adds to BHEL's project pipeline, which rose to its highest level in fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25). The company secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year, amounting to ₹92,534 crore, a company statement said in April.

The company also posted a 19% on-year growth in revenue at ₹27,350 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The company stated that in the power sector, BHEL maintained its leadership by winning orders worth ₹81,349 crore. The industrial segment recorded fresh orders worth ₹11,185 crore, reflecting the company's diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment, it stated.

With double-digit revenue growth, a record order book, and a healthy execution pipeline, BHEL entered FY 2025–26 with strong momentum, it stated, as per a PTI report.

BHEL Stock Price Performance BHEL shares, though down 11% in the last one year, have rallied 13% on a year-to-date basis. In the past three months, BHEL stock has seen a sharp rally of 23% while the scrip is up 1.4% in the past one month.

On a longer time frame, BHEL has emerged as a multibagger stock, rising 213% in two years, 475% in three years and 616% in five years.