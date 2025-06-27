BHEL shares to be in focus on Monday after bagging ₹6,500 crore order from Adani Power

Shares of PSU stock Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will remain in focus on Monday following a ₹6,500 crore order win from Adani Power, an Adani Group company, on Friday, June 27.
BHEL, in an exchange filing post-market hours today, said that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Adani Power for six thermal units of 800 MW. The nature of the award involves the supply of equipment – a steam turbine generator along with auxiliaries, and supervision of erection & commissioning, BHEL informed via the exchange filing.
The broad consideration or size of the order is around ₹6,500 crore, excluding GST, the PSU company added.
The recent order win adds to BHEL's project pipeline, which rose to its highest level in fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25). The company secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year, amounting to ₹92,534 crore, a company statement said in April.
The company also posted a 19% on-year growth in revenue at ₹27,350 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.
The company stated that in the power sector, BHEL maintained its leadership by winning orders worth ₹81,349 crore. The industrial segment recorded fresh orders worth ₹11,185 crore, reflecting the company's diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment, it stated.
With double-digit revenue growth, a record order book, and a healthy execution pipeline, BHEL entered FY 2025–26 with strong momentum, it stated, as per a PTI report.
BHEL shares, though down 11% in the last one year, have rallied 13% on a year-to-date basis. In the past three months, BHEL stock has seen a sharp rally of 23% while the scrip is up 1.4% in the past one month.
On a longer time frame, BHEL has emerged as a multibagger stock, rising 213% in two years, 475% in three years and 616% in five years.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.