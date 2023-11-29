BHEL stock gains nearly 4% after Ministry of Defence signs naval contract worth ₹2,956 crore
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained sharply on positive developments, including a contract with the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of upgraded weapons for the Indian Navy and a collaboration with Electricité de France for the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant Project.
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), a leading engineering and manufacturing company in the energy and infrastructure sectors, gained sharply in Wednesday's trade on multiple positive developments.
