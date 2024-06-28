BHEL stock soars 4% after company secures ₹13,300 crore thermal power project
BHEL shares rise by 4% to ₹308 after securing a ₹13,300 crore contract for a 1600 MW thermal power plant in Jharkhand. Company focuses on defence sector, including orders for Vande Bharat trains and air defence gun sector.
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), a leading engineering and manufacturing company in the energy and infrastructure sectors, have gained 4% to ₹308 apiece in today's early morning trade after the company secured a significant contract to establish a 1600 MW thermal power plant in Koderma, Jharkhand.
