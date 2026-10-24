Subscribe

Big action! Who is Avadhut Sathe? Why SEBI ordered Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy to refund ₹546 cr - What he did?

SEBI ordered Avadhut Sathe and his trading academy to refund 546.17 crore, plus 67.87 crore in interest, for providing unregistered investment advice and research services. The regulator also imposed 11.5 crore in penalties and directed refunds within five months.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published24 Oct 2026, 08:11 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Who is Avadhut Sathe? Why SEBI ordered action against him and his academy? Read story to know (AI Image for representational purpose)
Who is Avadhut Sathe? Why SEBI ordered action against him and his academy? Read story to know (AI Image for representational purpose)
AI Quick Read

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) took action against Indian stock markets and options trader, Avadhut Sathe, and his trading academy, for running an unregistered investment advisory and research analyst business.

The markets regulator, on Friday, directed Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Private Limited (ASTAPL) and its founder to refund 546.17 crore collected from participants for providing unregistered investment advisory and research analyst services, along with interest of 67.87 crore.

Advertisement

Who is Avadhut Sathe?

Avadhut Sathe started trading and investment in 1991. As per his trading academy’s official website, Sathe regularly conducts seminars in stock market trading since February 2008.

His academy branches are located in multiple cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Pune Hyderabad, Indore, Nashik, etc. The ASTAPL academy runs multiple programmes linked to stock market investment and trading, including eye opener sessions, Geo Program, SMM, PAPA, etc.

Why did SEBI order a refund by Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy?

SEBI has imposed a total penalty of 11.5 crore on the academy, Sathe and Gouri Avadhut Sathe for violations of securities market regulations. As per SEBI’s 171-page final order, Sathe has been fined 4 crore, while Gouri Avadhut Sathe has been penalised 1.5 crore.

Advertisement

SEBI has barred the academy and Avadhut Sathe from accessing the securities market for two years, or until they fulfil the direction to initiate all refunds.

The regulator found that the academy and Sathe provided investment advice and research recommendations through paid programmes, sessions and WhatsApp groups without obtaining the required registration.

It also found that misleading promotional representations about returns were used to attract participants and that investment advice was provided without assessing the suitability of recommendations for recipients.

Sathe had collected around 601.38 crore from course

The SEBI order stated that the academy and Sathe had collected around 601.38 crore from course participants since inception. However, based on the evidence examined, fees of 546.17 crore attributable to the relevant programmes were identified for disgorgement and refund.

Advertisement

Now, the markets regulator has directed the academy and Sathe to complete the refund in five months of receiving the order. SEBI has also directed Sathe to publish notices in newspapers within 30 days, explaining the procedure for investors to claim refunds.

Indian Stock Markets
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBig action! Who is Avadhut Sathe? Why SEBI ordered Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy to refund ₹546 cr - What he did?
Advertisement
Read Next Story