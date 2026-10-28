Big Adani stocks Q2 comparison: Adani Ports vs Adani Power vs Adani Green Energy shares; Who delivered beyond estimates?

Adani Ports vs Adani Power vs Adani Green Energy: Three of the top Adani Group firms, ie Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, and Adani Power Limited reported their second quarter result announcement this week.

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Out of these three stocks, which Adani Group firm delivered beyond estimates and has promising growth guidance for the rest of financial year 2026-27? Let’s find out.

Adani Ports vs Adani Power vs Adani Green Energy Q2 results 2026: Which firm outperformed expectations? Adani Power and Adani Green Energy outperformed market expectations in the second quarter of FY27, while Adani Ports Q2FY27 results were largely in-line with estimates, highlighted Prathamesh Kadiwal , Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Adani Ports vs Adani Power vs Adani Green Energy Q2 results 2026: Which firm has stronger growth guidance? “Adani Ports has offered the most promising guidance for the rest of FY27, as it raised its EBITDA target to Rs. 26,000 to 27,000 Cr and also lifted its revenue and capex plans. Rising cargo volumes and a healthy net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.8x give these targets solid support,” explained Prathamesh Kadiwal.

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“Adani Power has strong long term visibility, with 62% of its 23.7 GW thermal pipeline tied up under power purchase agreements, but a 40% YoY rise in fuel costs may squeeze margins in Q3FY27. Adani Green’s capacity grew 24% YoY to 20.8 GW and it may beat its 10 GWh battery target, yet transmission delays at Khavda could slow growth,” Kadiwal added.

Adani Ports Q2 results 2026 APSEZ reported an 18% surge in consolidated net profit at ₹3,682.44 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by higher revenues from operations. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹3,120.20 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Adani Ports share price closed 0.27% lower at ₹1759 per share on BSE on Wednesday, October 28.

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Adani Green Q2 results 2026 Adani Green Energy reported a 16% annual surge in its net consolidated profit to ₹747 crore in the September quarter, boosted by strong revenue growth in the power supply business.

The Adani Group firm, which produces power through sources such as solar, wind and hybrid modes, had posted a net profit of ₹644 crore in the same quarter of previous financial year. Adani Green Energy stock closed 0.93% lower at ₹1273 per share on BSE on Wednesday.

Adani Power Q2 results 2026

Adani Power, last week, posted about a 142% jump in its net profit to ₹7,019.32 crore in the September quarter of FY27, citing higher revenue and one-time income. Profit after tax stood at ₹2,906.46 crore in Q2 FY26. Adani Power stock closed 1.81% lower at ₹184.70 per share.

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