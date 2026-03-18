Big Blow to investors! 6,45,466 Jaiprakash Associates shareholders to lose over ₹400 crore; here's why

Adani Jaiprakash NCLT Approval: Small-cap stock Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) has received a major development in its insolvency proceedings after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani Enterprises‘ ₹14,535 crore bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd through the insolvency process. This marks a stark outcome for equity holders, for whom nearly ₹400 crore of investor wealth is set to be wiped out following the approval of Jaiprakash Associates’ resolution plan.

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The approval, announced on March 17, 2026, marks a crucial step in resolving the company’s long-standing financial stress under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

“We hereby inform you that the Hon’ble NCLT has orally pronounced an order today i.e. March 17, 2026 approving the resolution plan… submitted by Adani Enterprises Limited with respect to the corporate insolvency resolution process.”

Despite the company’s prevailing market capitalisation (FF) of around ₹404 crore, shareholders will receive no payout as the plan provides nil consideration and mandates the complete cancellation of existing shares. With creditors taking priority and recoveries falling short even for secured lenders, no residual value remains for equity investors, resulting in a total erosion of shareholder wealth.

What it the resolution plan? Adani Enterprises secured approval from creditors of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) for its ₹14,535 crore resolution plan to acquire the bankrupt infrastructure firm, outbidding rivals Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat in the process.

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“The CoC of JAL, a company undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, has approved the resolution plan submitted by Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL),” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The Adani Group received the highest support, securing 89% of the votes from creditors, ahead of competing bids from Dalmia Cement (Bharat) and the Vedanta Group.

JAL had been admitted to the CIRP in June last year after defaulting on loan repayments amounting to ₹57,185 crore.

Earlier, in November, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) had approved the resolution plan submitted by Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises for the acquisition of JAL.

How investors stand to lose ₹ 400 crore in the resolution plan Under the approved resolution plan, the entire existing shareholding structure of Jaiprakash Associates will be wiped out. This includes holdings of both public shareholders as well as promoters, leaving no residual value for any existing equity investors.

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All pre-insolvency share capital — including equity shares, preference shares, and any convertible instruments or warrants — will be cancelled and extinguished in full for zero consideration. This means shareholders will not receive any payout, and their investments will effectively become worthless.

For promoters, the impact is equally severe. Their stake in the company will be completely eliminated, resulting in a total loss of ownership and control. Post implementation, the company’s equity base will be restructured under the new ownership of the successful resolution applicant.

More importantly, the resolution applicant has assessed that the liquidation value of Jaiprakash Associates is insufficient to fully cover even secured creditors’ claims. As a result, no value will be distributed to equity shareholders, effectively rendering their holdings worthless.

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"In the assessment of the Successful Resolution Applicant, the liquidation value is insufficient to even satisfy the claims of secured creditors in full, therefore, NIL consideration is being offered to the shareholders of the Corporate Debtor as part of the delisting process under the Approved Resolution Plan, and the exit price for the existing shareholders is therefore NIL," the company said in an exchange filing.

So 6,45,466 public shareholders will lose as much as ₹404.68 crore, which is currently the total market cap (free float). It is the value of only those shares that are freely available for trading in the market, excluding promoter holdings and locked-in shares.

In insolvency proceedings, equity holders rank last in the repayment hierarchy, and since even secured creditors are not being fully recovered, no value flows down to shareholders. As a result, the entire market value — reflected in the ₹400 crore market cap — will effectively be wiped out, leaving retail investors, institutional holders, and promoters with zero recovery.

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The plan further states that all existing share capital — including equity shares, preference shares, and any convertible or outstanding instruments — will be completely cancelled and extinguished. This will take place on the effective date, which is expected within 90 days from the NCLT approval.

Following this, the company’s securities will be delisted, and necessary actions will be initiated immediately in coordination with the resolution professional, stock exchanges, and other stakeholders.

In essence, both retail and institutional shareholders, along with promoters, will see a complete erosion of equity value, highlighting the risks associated with investing in companies undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.