Big dividends, thin profits: Investors often love attractive dividend yields and generous annual payouts, especially those looking for regular income from equities. However, dividend yield alone does not tell the complete story.

Several companies like IL&FS Investment Managers, CyberTech Systems, Premco Global, Indo Borax, etc are among some of the companies with more than 100% of annual dividend payout ratio in the previous financial year.

A stock's annual dividend payout ratio indicates the proportion of a company's annual net profit that it distributes to shareholders as dividends in a financial year.

If a company has more than 100% dividend payout ratio, then it has distributed more money to shareholders as dividends than it earned in net profit during the financial year.

7 stocks with high dividend payout percentage in FY26 IL&FS Investment Managers, CyberTech Systems, Premco Global, Indo Borax, Honda India Power, Accelya Solutions, and UTI AMC are among key companies with more than 100% FY26 payout ratio.

Company FY26 payout ratio FY26 yield CMP (Rs) on Nov 19 IL&FS Investment Managers 1,000% 15.9% 8.11 CyberTech Systems 245.6% 19.6% 124.95 Premco Global 242.8% 11.2% 373.95 Indo Borax 236.1% 10.3% 370 Honda India Power 199.7% 7.2% 1917.40 Accelya Solutions 125.2% 8.6% 975.15 UTI AMC 127.2% 4.9% 843.90 Source SBI Sec

IL&FS IL & FS Investment Managers announced ₹1.2 per equity share dividend in FY26. With this, its annual dividend yield stood at 15.9%, and its annual dividend percentage stood at 1,000%. Its share price closed 1.50% higher at ₹8.11 per share on BSE on Thursday, November 19. Its FY26 payout ratio stood at 1,000%.

CyberTech Systems dividend CyberTech Systems annual dividend yield stood at 19.6% for FY26. It has announced ₹24 per equity share dividend in the period. Its FY26 payout ratio stood at 245.6%. The stock closed 1.59% higher at ₹124.95 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹379.61 crore on Friday.