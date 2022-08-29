Big expansion plans, higher dividends expectations - Emkay bullish on this PSU power stock2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 05:07 PM IST
- NTPC, with 69 GW of capacity, has huge expansion plans over the next decade, said brokerage Emkay
NTPC, with 69 GW of capacity, has huge expansion plans over the next decade – 130 GW by 2032 with 60GW of RE capacity. NTPC is expected to monetize its RE assets in the near future and continues to target 60+GW RE assets by 2032. The incremental thermal assets will add to steady earnings growth, said brokerage Emkay.