Big investors eye Lodha share sale

This is the third attempt by Macrotech, India’s largest builder by sales, to launch an IPO, after adverse market conditions forced it to delay its plans in 2009 and 2018. The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards debt reduction of up to ₹1,500 crore, acquisition of land or land developmental rights aggregating up to ₹375 crore and for general corporate purposes.

