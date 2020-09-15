Big investors take to Reddit, Twitter to know what amateur traders are doing

“There are influencers within that community that will say, ‘Alright, today we’re buying the Tesla $2500 calls for next Friday,’ and the volumes that will print are huge," Eifert said in an interview on Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast. “And you better believe that the most sophisticated options players in the world -- the Susquehannas and Citadel Securities -- are extremely focused on this flow and predicting it in real-time."