Big October crash: Try the cockroach portfolio

“What the West is doing now will keep inflation and interest rates higher for longer, something that the market hasn’t seen in the past 15 years," says Anand Tandon, an independent market expert. “That’s because after all these years of importing deflation from China, the West wants to wean itself away from the traditional supply chain on environmental grounds and reduce dependence on China after the covid-19 pandemic. So, typically, someone who has entered the markets in the last 15 years doesn’t have an idea of the impact of persistently higher rates on corporate earnings and then on valuations," he adds.