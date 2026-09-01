Big Question: How new Apple CEO John Ternus will move the stock as Tim Cook leaves huge shoes to fill

Tim Cook steps down: After serving the company for nearly 15 years as the Chief Exec utive Officer (CEO), Tim Cook stepped down, leaving a tough job for his successor John Ternus, to keep the high market valuation of the company intact. Widely regarded as an operations and supply-chain expert, Cook oversaw a period of significant expansion at Apple. When Steve Jobs named Tim Cook as his successor, the immediate reaction among investors was not entirely positive. Though, the Apple board described it as a thoughtful, long-term succession planning process, Apple stocks will be in focus, when trading resumes in the US stock market today.

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According to stock market experts, outlook for the Apple stocks is positive for the short to medium term, as the company's fundamentals are quite storng. However, they were skeptical about the long-term outlook of Apple shares.

Apple stock outlook Highlighting the fundamentals of Apple shares, Ross Maxwell, Global Operations Lead at VT Markets, said, the outlook for Apple remains positive over the medium term, although there is also likely to be periods of volatility due to its high valuation. Apple’s strength comes from its ecosystem, with a huge user base and an ability to generate recurring revenues outside its sales of hardware such as the iPhone.

Ross said that iPhone demand will remain important in the short-term, with strong demand supporting earnings. However, weaker consumer spending or supply constraints could quickly weigh on expectations.

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AI holds key “AI is the biggest medium-term opportunity. Apple does not necessarily need to dominate AI infrastructure but has an opportunity to integrate AI into devices and services in a way that encourages upgrades and increases engagement. Growth in its services will be another key driver because it has attractive margins and recurring revenue streams,” said Ross Maxwell of VT Markets.

Challenge for new CEO John Ternus On challenge for the new company EO, the VT Markets expert said, rising component costs, exposure to China, regulatory pressure and competition are some components that may pose challenge for the new company CEO and its corporate team.

Apple stock target On how Apple stocks' technical chart looks, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research & Business Development at KC Securities, said, "The Apple stock is currently in $312 to $316 per share range. On breaking above the current range, the stock may go up to $324 levels. However, a bull trend can be expected after the breakout above this hurdle and the stock may soon touch $331 and $338 apiece levels. On the flip side, if the stock breaks below $312, it may try to test $304 per share range.

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Cook’s 15-year tenure transforms Apple into a $4.67 trillion giant Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO in August 2011, when Apple shares were trading at around $13.74 apiece on a split-adjusted basis. Since then, the stock has soared to close at $319.70 on Friday, reflecting a gain of approximately 2,226% during his tenure.

According to Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, the company’s market capitalization expanded dramatically from roughly $350 billion in 2011 to approximately $4.67 trillion recently.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).