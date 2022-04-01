Big stock sales are supposed to be secret. The numbers indicate they aren’t

The Journal’s analysis, covering 393 block trades between 2018 and 2021, found that 58% of the time, the share price declined in the trading session immediately beforehand, controlling for the performance of peer companies. Of the 268 trades for which the Journal was able to determine how much the banks paid, the sellers would have received $382 million more if the stocks had performed in line with the benchmark, or about $1.4 million per trade.