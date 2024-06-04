Big tech companies unplug stock market from reality

The big-vs.-small-stocks phenomenon reflects the same disconnects we see in the broader economy. If the Fed is going to wait longer before cutting, as several policymakers have suggested in recent weeks, there will be more pressure on the parts of the economy already struggling with high rates. Poorer and younger borrowers are already feeling the pressure of higher rates. This drags on growth: Economic data have come in below forecasts for a month or so, according to Citigroup’s economic surprise index. Big Tech sales shouldn’t be touched by a slowdown unless it gets really bad, unlike mainstream retailers, financial firms and goods producers.