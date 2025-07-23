Big turnaround. This multibagger small-cap stock rebounds 69% from March lows; retail investors boost holdings in Q1

Anand Rathi Wealth, one of the leading non-bank wealth solutions firms in India, has seen its shares soar over the past couple of weeks, especially following the release of its June quarter numbers.

The stock has made a strong turnaround since hitting a one-year low in March, and the upbeat Q1 performance has further fueled its rally, pushing it to break multiple record highs and delivering handsome returns to shareholders even as the Indian stock market continues to grapple with gaining momentum.

After finishing the last two months in the green, the stock extended its winning run into July, gaining another 23.21%, reaching ₹2,686 apiece and taking the year-to-date (YTD) gain to 36.23%. From its March low of ₹1,594, the stock has surged 69%, also pushing its two-year return to 514%.

Stock hits three record highs post Q1 results Since the release of its June quarter results on July 10, the stock has recorded three new all-time highs and crossed the ₹2,600 mark to reach ₹2,690

For the quarter ended June, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹94 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 28% YoY jump, while revenue from operations stood at ₹284 crore, up 16% YoY—primarily driven by a 27% YoY growth in mutual fund revenue.

Its total AUM stood at ₹87,800 crore, a 27% YoY increase, supported by consistently strong inflows and larger ticket sizes from clients. It also recorded its highest-ever quarterly net inflows at ₹3,830 crore during the reporting period, up 14% YoY, buoyed by favorable market sentiment.

The strong performance has brought the company closer to its FY26 guidance, having already achieved 25% of its full-year PAT target and 24% of its revenue target in Q1FY26. It is now just 14% short of reaching its ₹1 lakh crore AUM milestone.

Notably, the share of clients with AUM above ₹50 crore rose to 27% in Q1FY26 from 25% in Q1FY25, with the onboarding of 598 net new client families, taking the total to 12,300 families.

Retail investors boost holdings in Q1 The company has continued to witness steady interest from individual investors, with the latest shareholding pattern showing that retail shareholders collectively raised their stake by 3.34% to 43.98% in Q1FY26.

The number of individual retail shareholders also increased to 59,186 from 54,938 in the preceding March quarter. Alongside retail investors, mutual funds also raised their stake in the company, from 7.13% in Q4FY25 to 7.92% in Q1.

Among the key mutual funds that added to their holdings during the quarter was Quant Small Cap Fund, which increased its stake from 2.67% to 3.32%. Overall, 18 mutual fund houses currently hold a stake in the company.