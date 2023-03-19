Big Wall Street funds cling onto emerging markets in bank crisis

Big Wall Street funds cling onto emerging markets in bank crisis4 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 07:20 PM IST
For veteran managers from Franklin Templeton to Morgan Stanley Investment Management and State Street Corp., the tumult in major markets last week as US regional banks failed reinforced the case for many developing nations, where the fight against inflation started earlier than in the US and Europe
Amid the banking turmoil that’s sent global capital markets into a tailspin and raised the prospect of a full-blown recession in the US economy, true believers in the bull case for emerging markets are digging in.
