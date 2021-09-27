Indian investors face a crucial week with announcements due on a key index review for the nation’s bonds and also on the government’s borrowing plan for the next six months, as reported by Bloomberg . FTSE Russell will announce its annual review for equity and fixed-income markets on Thursday, with Indian debt already on a watchlist for potential upgrading.

While the government has yet to say when it will announce its next borrowing program, sources told Bloomberg that officials from the central bank and finance ministry will decide the plan on Monday.

FTSE, earlier this year, had said that global index users showed an interest in Indian sovereign securities issued via the fully accessibility route (FAR), a new category of debt sales introduced by the government last year without foreign ownership restrictions. FTSE said it will also start a version of its FTSE Indian Government Bond Index that tracks these securities in coming weeks.

The inclusion of India’s sovereign bonds in global bond indices—JP Morgan’s influential Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI -EM) and Global Aggregate Index—could pave the way for attracting $170-$250 billion bond inflows over the next decade.

Earlier this month, global financial services major Morgan Stanley said that it expects India to be included in global bond indices in early 2022. As per Morgan Stanley, the index inclusion will attract $170 billion to $250 billion in bond inflows in the next decade whereas Goldman Sachs estimates passive inflows of around $35-40 billion if India joined both indexes.

Foreign inflows should lead to a lower borrowing cost, which helps debt sustainability as it is important for India to keep an investment grade rating.

Indian bonds are already heading for the biggest monthly gain since April, and may get a further boost if the government decides to cut back borrowing for the second half of the fiscal year as revenue improves.

Index addition looks more imminent after a finance ministry official earlier this month said the nation has completed most of the work required to be a part of the global benchmarks.

Indian bonds are also under review for inclusion by JPMorgan Chase & Co., which typically assesses its index this month, while Bloomberg Index Services Ltd. last week said there is currently no estimated timeline in place for India’s inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index.

Since 2019, India has been working towards being included in global bond indices as rising government borrowing and a desire to push investment rates higher have necessitated opening up the domestic bond market to a broader investor base.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

