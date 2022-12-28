‘Big Whale’ Ashish Kacholia sells 1,64,427 shares of S P Apparels in bulk deal

‘Big Whale’ Ashish Kacholia sells 1,64,427 shares of S P Apparels in bulk deal1 min read . 11:05 AM IST
Kacholia sold the shares at an average price of ₹307.10 apiece making the deal worth ₹5,04,95,531.
Ashish Kacholia who is known as the 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market sold 1,64,427 shares of merchandise firm S P Apparels Ltd in a bulk deal on 27 December.
Kacholia sold the shares at an average price of ₹307.10 apiece making the deal worth ₹5,04,95,531.
Over the years, Kacholia has been known for picking the best multibagger stocks by looking at the fastest-growing companies from the midcap and smallcap space. He started his career with Prime Securities in 1993.
S P Apparels Ltd is a garment export company started by P Sundararajan in 1989.
