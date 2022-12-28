Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  'Big Whale' Ashish Kacholia sells 1,64,427 shares of S P Apparels in bulk deal

11:05 AM IST
Ashish Kacjolia

Kacholia sold the shares at an average price of 307.10 apiece making the deal worth 5,04,95,531.

Ashish Kacholia who is known as the 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market sold 1,64,427 shares of merchandise firm S P Apparels Ltd in a bulk deal on 27 December.

Ashish Kacholia who is known as the 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market sold 1,64,427 shares of merchandise firm S P Apparels Ltd in a bulk deal on 27 December.

Kacholia sold the shares at an average price of 307.10 apiece making the deal worth 5,04,95,531.

Kacholia sold the shares at an average price of 307.10 apiece making the deal worth 5,04,95,531.

Over the years, Kacholia has been known for picking the best multibagger stocks by looking at the fastest-growing companies from the midcap and smallcap space. He started his career with Prime Securities in 1993.

Over the years, Kacholia has been known for picking the best multibagger stocks by looking at the fastest-growing companies from the midcap and smallcap space. He started his career with Prime Securities in 1993.

S P Apparels Ltd is a garment export company started by P Sundararajan in 1989.

S P Apparels Ltd is a garment export company started by P Sundararajan in 1989.

