Bigger than Tesla, Meta, Berkshire: Meet the $2-trillion tech giant most people barely know

While household names like Tesla, Apple and Berkshire Hathaway dominate headlines, a relatively lesser-known technology giant has quietly climbed the ranks of America’s most valuable companies.
Broadcom Inc., a global technology company specialising in semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, has overtaken several Nasdaq heavyweights in market capitalisation, including Tesla Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc..
Broadcom shares ended at $425.19 apiece on Friday, taking the company’s market valuation to $2.01 trillion and making it the sixth-largest listed company in the US.
The company has surpassed Tesla, valued at $1.59 trillion, Meta Platforms at $1.56 trillion, retail giant Walmart Inc. at $1.05 trillion, and Berkshire Hathaway at $1.04 trillion in terms of market capitalisation.
Among the world’s largest listed companies, Broadcom currently ranks sixth. NVIDIA Corporation remains the most valuable company globally with a market capitalisation of $5.48 trillion, followed by Alphabet Inc. at $4.79 trillion, Apple Inc. at $4.41 trillion, Microsoft Corporation at $3.13 trillion and Amazon.com, Inc. at $2.84 trillion.
Broadcom stock price has delivered exceptional returns, fuelled largely by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The stock has gained more than 28% over the past six months and surged nearly 85% in the last year. Over a five-year period, Broadcom share price has skyrocketed about 875%.
Broadcom develops semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions designed to support complex, mission-critical operations for enterprises worldwide.
Its semiconductor business caters to markets such as networking connectivity, wireless communications, servers and storage systems, broadband and industrial applications.
Meanwhile, Broadcom’s infrastructure software portfolio serves sectors including private cloud, mainframe software, cybersecurity, enterprise software and Fibre Channel storage area network management.
Broadcom recently reported robust financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending February 1, 2026, driven by continued momentum in AI-related semiconductor demand.
The company’s consolidated revenue rose 29% year-on-year (YoY) to a record $19.3 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 30% YoY to an all-time high of $13.1 billion, representing 68% of revenue.
Broadcom’s AI revenue stood at $8.4 billion during the quarter, more than doubling from a year earlier with a 106% YoY increase, exceeding the company’s guidance. Growth was driven by strong demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking solutions.
Looking ahead, Broadcom expects second-quarter revenue to grow 47% YoY to $22 billion, while adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to remain at 68%. AI semiconductor revenue is expected to rise further to $10.7 billion in Q2.