“Biggest crash in history has started”: Robert Kiyosaki warns investors as AI, war and debt fuel fears

A warning from one of the world's most recognisable personal-finance voices has once again put the idea of a historic market meltdown under the spotlight.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has claimed that the “biggest stock and bond market crash in history” has already begun, pointing to developments in Europe and Japan before warning that the turmoil could spread globally.

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In a post on X, Kiyosaki linked the alleged downturn to several forces, including the AI frenzy, the war in Iran, excessive debt and the retirement of the Baby Boomer generation. He also warned people with retirement savings and investments could be particularly vulnerable, especially those aged over 40.

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Kiyosaki's comments are his warning and outlook, rather than an independently established forecast of a market crash.

From his 2002 prediction to his 2026 warning Kiyosaki said he had anticipated such a crisis more than two decades ago. He pointed to his 2002 book Rich Dad's Prophecy, saying it had been written to prepare readers for what he described as a historically significant stock and bond market crash.

“BIGGEST CRASH IN HISTORY has started. In 2002 I released RICH DADS PROPHECY. This book was written to prepare people to profit and not be victims of the biggest stock and bond market crash in history,” Kiyosaki wrote.

He now argues that the scenario he had warned about has arrived in 2026, initially emerging in Europe and Japan and subsequently spreading across the world. His post did not provide specific market data or an economic model to substantiate the claim.

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Kiyosaki also drew a comparison with the Great Depression, noting that the last depression lasted 25 years, from 1929 to 1954. He said people who were financially prepared, citing the Kennedy family as an example, were able to prosper during that period.

“The last depression lasted 25-years from 1929 to 1954. For those who were prepared like the Kennedy family was prepared….the Grest Depression was the most prosperous time in their lives,” he wrote.

The warning extended beyond equities. Kiyosaki specifically mentioned people holding retirement accounts such as 401(k)s, IRAs, Superannuation and RRSPs, saying they could be at risk, particularly if they are over 40.

“There is still a little time before mom, pop and kids, wake up and the panic and bank runs begin. Please do not be a victim,” he said in the post.

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What Kiyosaki says he is doing to prepare Rather than simply predicting a crisis, Kiyosaki used the post to outline how he says he has been preparing for the scenario he describes.

He said his strategy involves personal business, income-producing real estate and investments in oil-producing wells. He also said he prefers saving in gold, silver and Bitcoin rather than cash, arguing that he expects money printing to follow what he describes as a coming crisis.

“For years I’ve been stating exactly what I have been doing to prepare and that is personal business, income producing real estate, investing in oil producing wells, saving not cash…. But gold, silver, and Bitcoin,” he wrote.

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Kiyosaki also recommended a book published in 2026, The Entropy Trap by Mickey Maini. He described it as potentially the most important book readers could read that year and suggested that buying it could be a worthwhile investment.

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Kiyosaki ended his warning by reiterating his belief that preparation could determine whether people become victims of a downturn or find opportunities in it.

Robert Kiyosaki is an entrepreneur, investor and financial educator best known for writing Rich Dad Poor Dad, which became an international bestseller and focuses on financial education, assets, liabilities and passive income. He co-founded the Rich Dad Company with Kim Kiyosaki and has authored numerous books on money and investing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.