‘Biggest market crash in history has begun’ — Robert Kiyosaki warns as he calls to invest in bitcoin, gold & silver

Stock Market Crash: In one of his starkest warnings yet, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki declared that the “biggest crash in history” has already begun—spreading across the United States, Europe, and Asia—and urged investors to urgently reposition into scarce, hard assets such as gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

With financial markets under pressure and artificial intelligence transforming job markets at breakneck speed, Kiyosaki argues that the downturn he predicted more than a decade ago is now unfolding in real time.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki wrote: “Biggest crash in history starting… In 2013, I published RICH DAD’s PROPHECY, predicting the biggest crash in history was coming. Unfortunately, that crash has arrived… It’s not just the U.S.—Europe and Asia are crashing.”

According to him, today’s downturn isn’t just a normal recession. The structural forces driving this collapse are deeper than cyclical slowdown or investor sentiment. The trigger, he says, is rapid technological disruption —especially artificial intelligence. “AI will wipe out jobs, and when jobs crash, office and residential real estate crashes,” Kiyosaki warned, citing the threat of unemployment leading to a collapse in property values.

Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum: Kiyosaki’s Crisis Playbook Against this backdrop, the bestselling author is urging investors to increase their exposure to what he considers the world’s safest assets: “Time to buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum… Silver is the best and the safest,” he said, again emphasising his long-standing preference for precious metals and decentralised assets.

He did not stop there—Kiyosaki offered a detailed price projection for silver, stating: “Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026.”

Despite the grim warnings, Kiyosaki insists that crises create life-changing opportunities for investors who are prepared. He added: “The good news is, while millions will lose everything… if you are prepared… this crash will make you richer,” he said, adding that he would share more strategies in future posts.

Kiyosaki’s Earlier Predictions: Gold at $27,000 and Bitcoin at $250,000 This latest prophecy aligns with earlier predictions Kiyosaki made on November 9, when he called for an impending market crash but maintained he would continue buying. “CRASH COMING: Why I am buying not selling,” he wrote, predicting gold at $27,000 and Bitcoin at $250,000 by 2026.

Kiyosaki frequently cites what he calls the “laws of money”—including Gresham’s and Metcalfe’s laws—to justify his buying of gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum even during downturns. His argument remains consistent: scarce assets outperform when fiat currencies weaken.

A Crisis—and an Opportunity Kiyosaki believes the unfolding meltdown marks a pivotal moment for investors. While millions may suffer severe financial losses, he argues that those who position themselves early will benefit from what he believes could be the greatest wealth transfer in modern history.

“It’s coming,” he warned. “But if you prepare, it could be the best time of your life.”