Biggest stocks which ended 2020 at all-time high share price

2020, a highly volatile year which first saw markets crashing by 40% in March led by the fear of pandemic and later, witnessed stock markets soaring to reach their new all time highs. As many as 200 stocks ended the year at close to their all time highs. 17 stocks with a market cap of over ₹1 lakh crore hit their all time high in the year gone by. Largest stocks in terms of market capitalisation which ended at their all time highs include names such as, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies and Wipro.

Stock, Current Price, Market Cap( ₹crore), All Time High, All Time Low

Tata Consultancy Services, 2,920, 10,93,820, 2952

HDFC Bank, ₹1,434, 7,91,560, 1,464

Infosys, 1,264, 5,38,156, 1,266

Housing Development Finance Corpn., 2,576, 4,63,919, 2,593

Kotak Mahindra Bank, 2,000, 3,96,276, 2,027

ICICI Bank, 530, 3,66,172, 552

Bajaj Finance, 5,298, 3,20,595, 5,373

Asian Paints, 2,785, 2,64,974, 2,789

HCL Technologies, 953, 2,59,128, 956

Wipro, 388, 2,21,641, 391

Avenue Supermarts, 2,759, 1,79,071, 2,780

Nestle India, 18,410, 1,77,699, 18,844

Ultratech Cement, 5,316, 1,53,820, 5,400

Titan Company, 1,564, 1,39,249, 1,573

HDFC Life Insurance Co, 678, 1,37,189, 689

Divi's Laboratories, 3,855, 1,02,207, 3,868

Bajaj Auto, 3,463, 1,00,083, 3,473

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, 486, 98,987, 493

Tech Mahindra, 980, 94,754, 987

Dabur India, 536, 94,645, 541