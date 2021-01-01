Biggest stocks which ended 2020 at all-time high share price

Biggest stocks which ended 2020 at all-time high share price1 min read . 02:13 PM IST
TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, the largest stocks in terms of market capitalisation ended 2020 at their all-time highs.
2020, a highly volatile year which first saw markets crashing by 40% in March led by the fear of pandemic and later, witnessed stock markets soaring to reach their new all time highs. As many as 200 stocks ended the year at close to their all time highs. 17 stocks with a market cap of over ₹1 lakh crore hit their all time high in the year gone by. Largest stocks in terms of market capitalisation which ended at their all time highs include names such as, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies and Wipro.
Here are the 20 largest stocks which ended the year 2020 within 5% of their all time high.
Stock, Current Price, Market Cap( ₹crore), All Time High, All Time Low
Tata Consultancy Services, 2,920, 10,93,820, 2952
HDFC Bank, ₹1,434, 7,91,560, 1,464
Infosys, 1,264, 5,38,156, 1,266
Housing Development Finance Corpn., 2,576, 4,63,919, 2,593
Kotak Mahindra Bank, 2,000, 3,96,276, 2,027
ICICI Bank, 530, 3,66,172, 552
Bajaj Finance, 5,298, 3,20,595, 5,373
Asian Paints, 2,785, 2,64,974, 2,789
HCL Technologies, 953, 2,59,128, 956
Wipro, 388, 2,21,641, 391
Avenue Supermarts, 2,759, 1,79,071, 2,780
Nestle India, 18,410, 1,77,699, 18,844
Ultratech Cement, 5,316, 1,53,820, 5,400
Titan Company, 1,564, 1,39,249, 1,573
HDFC Life Insurance Co, 678, 1,37,189, 689
Divi's Laboratories, 3,855, 1,02,207, 3,868
Bajaj Auto, 3,463, 1,00,083, 3,473
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, 486, 98,987, 493
Tech Mahindra, 980, 94,754, 987
Dabur India, 536, 94,645, 541
Source: ValueResearch
