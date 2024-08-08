Bikaji Foods International share price hits all-time high, up over 15% in three sessions. What is driving the rally?

  • Bikaji Foods International stock price hits all-time high, receiving buy recommendation from IIFL Securities. Company's wide product line and strong brand presence make it an appealing investment prospect.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM IST
Trade Now
Bikaji Foods International share price today has opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>787.00 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>818.60 and a intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>777.00.
Bikaji Foods International share price today has opened at ₹787.00 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹818.60 and a intraday low of ₹777.00.

Today marks the third day in a row that the Bikaji Foods International share pricehas surged, reaching an all-time high. Bikaji Foods stockrose by more than 15% during the last three sessions. On August 6, Bikaji Foods International received a buy recommendation from IIFL Securities in a note. The target price of 770 represents a 3.0% increase from the current market price of 747.85. But as of right now, the stock has above the thresholds. The brokerage company considers the company to be an appealing investment prospect due to its wide product line, strong brand presence, and development aspirations.

Bikijia Foods is active in 25 Indian states and four union territories as of March 31, 2024. In addition, Bikaji Foods sells its goods to 25 nations in the Asia-Pacific area, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.

 

 

Also Read | Lupin Share price rises 3% to multi year high: Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

With six primary product categories—bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, western snacks, and miscellaneous things including gift packs, frozen meals, mathri, and cookies—Bikijia Foods provides a wide selection of products. This extensive range has enabled the business to serve a wide range of domestic and foreign clients.

Stratzy's MOST Framework has assigned Bikaji Foods International Ltd. a grade of 'AA-'. The company's good grade is a result of its stable financial performance and capable management team. Bikaji Foods is optimistic about the future because of the increasing demand for its goods both domestically and internationally. The company's cash situation is excellent and its debt levels are manageable. In addition, Bikaji Foods is dedicated to quality and safety, emphasizing upholding strict guidelines for food production.

Bikaji Foods International share price

Shares of Bikaji Foods have increased by more than 44% since the year's beginning, much surpassing the 11.3% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50 index in the same time frame.

Bikaji Foods International share price today has opened at 787.00 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 818.60 and a intraday low of 777.00.

“We’re observing a volume-driven upward movement in this sector, and after a period of consolidation, a bullish breakout occurred this week. This stock has outperformed the broader market and is expected to continue performing well in the near term. An upward move towards 900 is anticipated, with any dip towards 750 likely to attract buyers,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

Also Read | NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Drops in Today’s Trading

Bikaji Foods International Financials

Bikaji Foods revealed outstanding financial outcomes during the June quarter. Compared to the same time previous year, the company's consolidated net profit increased by 40.6% to 58.06 crore. The revenue rise of 15.24%, to 555.12 crore, was the main driver of this growth. In addition, Bikaji Foods had an 18.8% increase in overall revenue to 579.41 crore, with a 16.2% year-over-year improvement in volume across all categories. These numbers demonstrate the company's strong performance and the demand for its goods on the market.

The Company in Q1FY25 Conference call said “The management is aiming for 13-15 per cent volume growth for FY25, and expects product prices to increase by about 2-3 per cent. Return of rural demand is likely to aid overall demand recovery, with concentration of Western snacks being high. Bikaji has already achieved expansion to 21k outlets, of its FY25 distribution expansion target of 50k outlets”.

 

 

Also Read | Multibagger stock: Schneider Electric zooms 200% in a yr.What’s the road ahead?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.68 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
12,500

2 of 7Read Full Story
$210 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
5%

4 of 7Read Full Story
4.8%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBikaji Foods International share price hits all-time high, up over 15% in three sessions. What is driving the rally?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.65
03:01 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-3.2 (-2.08%)

Bharat Electronics

299.45
03:01 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-0.8 (-0.27%)

Tata Power

418.90
03:01 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-11.35 (-2.64%)

Tata Motors

1,043.55
03:01 PM | 8 AUG 2024
18.3 (1.78%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer

499.15
03:00 PM | 8 AUG 2024
43.2 (9.47%)

Route Mobile

1,633.95
03:00 PM | 8 AUG 2024
132 (8.79%)

Kfin Technologies

907.15
03:00 PM | 8 AUG 2024
63.45 (7.52%)

Triveni Turbines

678.65
03:00 PM | 8 AUG 2024
40.6 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,389.00100.00
    Chennai
    69,975.00-1,282.00
    Delhi
    70,940.00236.00
    Kolkata
    70,871.0029.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue