Bikaji Foods IPO allotment status may become public any time today as tentative Bikaji Foods International IPO allotment date is 11th November 2022. Those who have bid for the public issue are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of its official registrar — Link Intime India Private Ltd. The official website of Link Intime India Private Ltd is linkintime.co.in. Meanwhile, grey market has gone positive on the public issue ahead of finalisation of share allocation. According to market observers, Bikaji Foods IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹38 per equity share.

Bikaji Foods IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Bikaji Foods IPO GMP today is ₹38, which is ₹2 higher from tis yesterday's GMP of ₹36.

Bikaji Foods IPO allotment status check online

As mentioned above, bidders can check their application status online by logging in at BSE of Link Intime website. However, for convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Bikaji Foods IPO allotment status check on BSE

To check allotment status online, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Bikaji Foods International IPO;

3] Enter Bikaji Foods IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Bikaji Foods IPO IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Bikaji Foods IPO allotment status check Link Intime

Bikaji Foods IPO allotment status can be checked by using PAN card details. For this, a bidder needs to login at direct Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Bikaji Foods International IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Bikaji Foods IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.