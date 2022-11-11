Bikaji Foods IPO allotment likely today. GMP, how to check status online2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 06:49 AM IST
- Bikaji Foods IPO allotment status can be checked online if a bidder knows one's PAN card credentials
Bikaji Foods IPO allotment status may become public any time today as tentative Bikaji Foods International IPO allotment date is 11th November 2022. Those who have bid for the public issue are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of its official registrar — Link Intime India Private Ltd. The official website of Link Intime India Private Ltd is linkintime.co.in. Meanwhile, grey market has gone positive on the public issue ahead of finalisation of share allocation. According to market observers, Bikaji Foods IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹38 per equity share.