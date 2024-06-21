Bikaji Foods share price jumps 4% to 52-week high as Nuvama assigns ‘Buy’ rating, sees 23% upside
Bikaji Foods International is a heavyweight in the rapidly expanding Indian savoury snacks market. It is the third-largest player in the organised ethnic snacks market, market leader in family packs and leader in its core states: Rajasthan, Assam and Bihar.
Bikaji Foods share price jumped nearly 4% to hit a 52-week high in early trade on Friday after brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities initiated coverage on the stock. Bikaji Foods shares rallied as much as 3.91% to ₹747.95 apiece on the BSE.
