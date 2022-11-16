Bikaji Foods share price lists at 7% premium. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 10:39 AM IST
Bikaji Foods share price opened on BSE at ₹321, ₹21 higher from its upper price band of ₹300 per share
Bikaji Foods shares have today debuted on Dalal Street at a slight premium. Shares today opened on BSE at ₹321, delivering 7 per cent listing premium to allottees. After opening at ₹321, Bikaji shares surged further and made intraday high of ₹335 apiece. In other major listing today, Medanta hospitals chain operator Global Health shares made a decent debut on Dalal Street after listing at ₹398.15 apiece on BSE, delivering around 18 per cent listing premium to the allottees.