Bikaji Foods share price lists at 7% premium. Buy, sell or hold?

Advising long term investors to buy and hold Bikaji Foods shares, Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart said, “Bikaji Foods share has debuted at 7 per cent over its issue price. The company’s muted listing but the issue had received a good response from investors on both the institutional as well as Retail side. Nevertheless, the company's margins are on the declining side and a P/E valuation of 95.2 looks expensive. Therefore, we advise only aggressive investors should consider making a long-term commitment to the company. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of ₹310 levels."