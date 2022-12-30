Bikaji Foods shares hit upper circuit for 5th straight session, stock up 25% in 5 days2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 10:28 AM IST
- Bikaji Foods shares made their market debut in November
Shares of Bikaji Foods International surged to hit upper circuit for the fifth straight session on Friday by rising up to ₹446 apiece on the BSE in early deals. The stock has gained more than 25% in the past trading five sessions. Bikaji Foods shares made their market debut in November and have gained about 36% since listing.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started