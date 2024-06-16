Bill Gates has THIS advice for Indian entrepreneurs, reveals ‘competitive advantage’ in podcast with Nikhil Kamath
Bill Gates praised Indian IT engineers working at Microsoft for their solid skills and said that CEO Satya Nadella sits on top of the pack for his ‘exceptional leadership’
Bill Gates revealed that Indian entrepreneurs have a ‘competitive advantage’ compared to those in the West given the country's diversity and vast demographic profile. The co-founder of Microsoft recently joined Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for the inaugural episode of the new podcast series "People by WTF'', where he advised Indian entrepreuners to focus on ‘base level concepts’ rather than take on the 'largest scale of things' which may give them better results.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started