Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bill Gates has THIS advice for Indian entrepreneurs, reveals ‘competitive advantage’ in podcast with Nikhil Kamath
BackBack

Bill Gates has THIS advice for Indian entrepreneurs, reveals ‘competitive advantage’ in podcast with Nikhil Kamath

Nikita Prasad

Bill Gates praised Indian IT engineers working at Microsoft for their solid skills and said that CEO Satya Nadella sits on top of the pack for his ‘exceptional leadership’

Zeridha's Nikhil Kamath with Bill Gates on his podcast 'People by WTF' (Credit: Nikhil Kamath/YouTube)Premium
Zeridha's Nikhil Kamath with Bill Gates on his podcast 'People by WTF' (Credit: Nikhil Kamath/YouTube)

Bill Gates revealed that Indian entrepreneurs have a ‘competitive advantage’ compared to those in the West given the country's diversity and vast demographic profile. The co-founder of Microsoft recently joined Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for the inaugural episode of the new podcast series "People by WTF'', where he advised Indian entrepreuners to focus on ‘base level concepts’ rather than take on the 'largest scale of things' which may give them better results.

The renowned philanthropist also revealed that he has had a ‘fantastic relationship’ with India which has evolved over the years with technological and digital innovation. The two entrepreneurs discussed a wide range of subjects, including the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, energy transition, and capitalism versus socialism debate.

Bill Gates and Nikhil Kamath share a longstanding philanthropic association. Kamath has pledged to donate 50 per cent of his wealth to 'The Giving Pledge,' founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet. The Zerodha co-founder is the fourth and youngest Indian to commit to the initiative.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 16 Jun 2024, 08:59 PM IST
