Bill Gates revealed that Indian entrepreneurs have a ‘competitive advantage’ compared to those in the West given the country's diversity and vast demographic profile. The co-founder of Microsoft recently joined Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for the inaugural episode of the new podcast series "People by WTF'', where he advised Indian entrepreuners to focus on ‘base level concepts’ rather than take on the 'largest scale of things' which may give them better results.

The renowned philanthropist also revealed that he has had a ‘fantastic relationship’ with India which has evolved over the years with technological and digital innovation. The two entrepreneurs discussed a wide range of subjects, including the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, energy transition, and capitalism versus socialism debate.

Bill Gates and Nikhil Kamath share a longstanding philanthropic association. Kamath has pledged to donate 50 per cent of his wealth to 'The Giving Pledge,' founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet. The Zerodha co-founder is the fourth and youngest Indian to commit to the initiative.

