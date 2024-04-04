‘Billions of dollars': What Helios Capitals's Samir Arora estimates after FIIs reduce shareholding in HDFC Bank
The FII ownership in HDFC Bank as of March’2024 quarter at 47.83%, declined from 52.39% in the December'2023 quarter.
After shareholding data revealed that the ownership of foreign institutional investors (FII) in HDFC Bank declined during the the March 2024 quarter, Helios Capital founder Samir Arora has estimated that if FIIs had sold five bps more of HDFC Bank in the first quarter, it would have led to billions of dollars of buying in the stock.
