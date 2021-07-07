Binance CEO says crypto exchange hasn’t got everything right

“Binance has grown very quickly and we haven’t always got everything exactly right, but we are learning and improving every day," Chief Executive Officer Changpeng “CZ" Zhao said in a blog post. “We hope to clarify and reiterate our commitment to partner with regulators, and that we are pro-actively hiring more talent, putting in place more systems and processes to protect our users."

