Binance invests $100 million in Circle, signs five-year USDC deal

Circle Internet Group and Binance have expanded their strategic partnership through a new five-year commercial agreement and a $100 million equity investment by Binance in Circle.

The deal underscores Circle’s strategy of working closely with major crypto exchanges to expand the use of USDC, the world’s second-largest stablecoin by market capitalisation. USDC had about $75 billion in circulation around the time of the announcement.

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Circle already has a close commercial relationship with Coinbase Global, under which Coinbase receives a share of the interest income generated from USDC held on its platform.

The companies did not disclose additional financial terms of the five-year commercial agreement.

“Circle has earned its place as one of the most credible issuers in the world, spanning USDC, Arc and the infrastructure reshaping how value moves across borders. Our $100 million investment and five-year commitment represent long-duration conviction,” said Richard Teng, co-CEO of Binance.

“We are helping to build a more inclusive, transparent and compliant digital economy. A stable, trusted digital dollar should not be a privilege — it should be available to anyone with a phone. That's the future this partnership is designed to deliver.”

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“Binance has built one of the largest and most dynamic platforms in the world for using digital currency, creating the internet’s largest financial super app, and becoming the most widely used wallets in the world for dollar stablecoins,” said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Circle.

“Together, we see incredible opportunities to leverage USDC to expand dollar access, support savings and investment with innovative digital asset products, and reach people and businesses throughout global emerging markets.”

USDC expands beyond crypto trading The partnership comes as USDC use expands across payments, institutional finance and other financial applications. Circle received final approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in July to establish Circle National Trust, a national trust bank focused initially on digital-asset custody.

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In July, Marex said its clients could use USDC as initial-margin collateral for certain regulated derivatives transactions, with Coinbase providing custody, conversion, settlement and reporting infrastructure.

Separately, on September 17, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a temporary, conditional “Innovation Exemption” allowing certain tokenized securities venues to trade tokenized NMS stocks using permissioned automated market makers and liquidity pools. The exemption is set to expire after five years and includes conditions around investor rights, trading limits, transparency and issuer notification.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.