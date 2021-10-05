Biocon, Cipla and ZEEL are among stocks in the news

Tata Motors: The Tata Punch has been finally unveiled in India and the carmaker has already started accepting booking for a token amount of up to ₹21,000. It's the first Tata SUV underpinned by the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform and is based on the brand's Impact 2.0 design language. The price announcement is likely to happen around festive season and it will be positioned below the Nexon subcompact SUV in the line-up.