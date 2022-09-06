Should you invest in Syngene International shares?

In Q1FY23, Syngene recorded a net profit of ₹74 crore down by 4% against ₹77 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹644 crore up by 8% from ₹595 crore in Q1FY22. EBITDA climbed by 6% yoy to ₹188 crore in Q1FY23, however, EBITDA margins contracted to 28.5% from 29.2% in Q1FY22. The first quarter results were against a strong quarter last year due to sales of COVID treatment, Remdesivir. Excluding the impact of Remdesivir, the underlying revenue from operations growth in the quarter was around 30% year-on-year.