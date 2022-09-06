While the promoter offloaded a portion of its shares in Syngene, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, on the other hand, bought shares worth over ₹158 crore.
Pharma giant, Biocon divested a 5.4% stake in its research subsidiary, Syngene International in a bulk deal on Tuesday. The stake sale in Syngene aggregated a little over ₹1,220 crore. While the promoter offloaded a portion of its shares in Syngene, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, on the other hand, bought shares worth over ₹158 crore in the company. Syngene shares were under pressure during the trading session and have plunged by more than 3% in the day.
As per the bulk deal data on BSE, Biocon sold 21,789,164 equity shares of Syngene at ₹560.04 per equity share. The transaction stood at over ₹1,220.28 crore.
On the other hand, ICICI Prudential MF bought 2,828,510 equity shares in Syngene at ₹560 apiece. The transaction came in at nearly ₹158.4 crore.
As of June 30, 2022, according to the shareholding pattern, promoter Biocon held 28,09,74,772 equity shares or 69.99% in Syngene.
On BSE, Syngene shares closed at ₹565 apiece down by ₹13.75 or 2.38%. The shares had touched an intraday low of ₹559 apiece -- resulting in a drop of about 3.4% in the day.
The company's market valuation is currently at ₹22,681.05 crore.
Should you invest in Syngene International shares?
In Q1FY23, Syngene recorded a net profit of ₹74 crore down by 4% against ₹77 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹644 crore up by 8% from ₹595 crore in Q1FY22. EBITDA climbed by 6% yoy to ₹188 crore in Q1FY23, however, EBITDA margins contracted to 28.5% from 29.2% in Q1FY22. The first quarter results were against a strong quarter last year due to sales of COVID treatment, Remdesivir. Excluding the impact of Remdesivir, the underlying revenue from operations growth in the quarter was around 30% year-on-year.
Post Q1FY23, Siddhant Khandekar, Raunak Thakur, and Kush Mehta analysts at ICICI Direct in their note said, "Maintain BUY as the recent Zoetis agreement provides vindication in Syngene’s capabilities which could be an inflection point to evolve from clinical scale to commercial scale manufacturing for innovators."
The analysts set a target price of ₹710 on Syngene.
Among key triggers for the future performance in Syngene shares as per the analysts note are -- regulatory approvals from regulated markets for Mangalore facility (FY24) and Librela manufacturing for Zoetis (H2FY23); multiple year extension of Amgen, BMS, Baxter contracts makes it well poised to capitalise on growing opportunities globally; SynVent, Syngene’s Integrated Drug Discovery (IDD) platform ability to expand business from existing clients and attract new clients; and expansion of Biopharma manufacturing business by commissioning cGMP microbial facility and expanding the mammalian cell manufacturing facility.
Syngene is an integrated research, development and manufacturing organisation providing scientific services – from early discovery to commercial supply.