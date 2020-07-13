Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Biocon jumps 10% after drug Itolizumab gets DCGI approval for covid treatment
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, MD, Biocon. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2020, 11:31 AM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

MUMBAI: Shares of Biocon Ltd surged 9.8% on Monday after the drug maker announced that it has received an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its monoclonal antibody Itoliuzumab from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to treat cytokine storms - one of the leading causes of death among patients with severe covid-19.

At 1105 am, shares were at 416.55, up 0.5% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up nearly 1% at 36,957.18.

On Saturday, in a press release to the stock exchanges, Biocon said its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received DCGI approval to market Itolizumab (ALZUMAb) Injection 25mg/5mL.

Itolizumab is the first novel biologic therapy to be approved for treating patients with moderate to severe covid-19.

The approval was based on results from successful conclusion of a randomized, controlled clinical trial at multiple hospitals in Mumbai and New Delhi. The study focussed on the safety and efficacy of Itolizumab.

Itolizumab will be manufactured and formulated as an intravenous injection at the company's bio-manufacturing facility at Biocon Park, Bengaluru.

For the quarter ended March, Biocon reported a 42.3% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit to 123.40 crore while net sales rose 3.4% to 1,581 crore during the period.

Since the beginning of the year, the Biocon stock has risen 44% compared to a 10% decline in the Sensex.

