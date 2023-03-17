Biocon share down by 9% after stake sale via bulk deals1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 09:47 PM IST
AHAN-I Ltd sold 189,28,363 equity shares of Biocon at an average price of ₹200.74, as per the NSE bulk deals data
Shares of Biocon ended 9.04 percent lower on Friday, after AHAN - I sold shares in the company through an open market transaction. AHAN-I sold 189,28,363 equity shares of the company at an average price of ₹200.74, as per the NSE bulk deals data. Buyers in the transaction are not immediately known.
