Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Succession buzz lifts Biocon shares, but Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says 'not imminent'

Varun SoodT. Surendar
3 min read5 May 2026, 08:23 PM IST
Shares of Biocon rose after a report said founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had identified her niece, Claire Mazumdar, as her successor.
Shares of Biocon rose after a report said founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had identified her niece, Claire Mazumdar, as her successor. (Bloomberg)
Summary

Biocon founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said markets had read too much into the reports of her succession plan and she expects to be at the helm for at least five years, if not more.

Gift this article

Shares of Biocon rose 2.28% on Tuesday after an online report by Fortune India said founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had identified her niece, Claire Mazumdar, 37, as her successor—a disclosure investors and analysts have long awaited, given the outsized role the 73-year-old entrepreneur plays in the company she built from scratch.

Shares of Biocon rose 2.28% on Tuesday after an online report by Fortune India said founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had identified her niece, Claire Mazumdar, 37, as her successor—a disclosure investors and analysts have long awaited, given the outsized role the 73-year-old entrepreneur plays in the company she built from scratch.

Within hours, however, Mazumdar-Shaw told Mint that the succession is neither decided nor imminent. "I'm not hanging up my boots any time soon," Mazumdar-Shaw said in a conversation on Tuesday evening. "All I have said is that Claire is a worthy successor to me, but this process will take time and will follow a process."

Within hours, however, Mazumdar-Shaw told Mint that the succession is neither decided nor imminent. "I'm not hanging up my boots any time soon," Mazumdar-Shaw said in a conversation on Tuesday evening. "All I have said is that Claire is a worthy successor to me, but this process will take time and will follow a process."

The stock's sharp move reflects how significant the question of succession has become for Biocon. Analysts have long flagged the absence of a clear heir as an overhang on the company's valuation, arguing that a business so deeply identified with a single founder carries an inherent risk premium.

Also Read | Biocon nears full integration of biologics arm after Mylan buyback

Biocon is India's largest biologics company—a position it holds largely because Mazumdar-Shaw persisted with the complex, capital-intensive business of biologic medicines when most large Indian pharmaceutical companies chose not to. That tenacity built enormous value, but it also concentrated an unusual degree of institutional trust in one person.

The succession question has grown louder in recent weeks as Mazumdar-Shaw has engaged more openly with the media on the subject. In an interview with the Financial Times on 10 April, Shaw said she is looking to “groom” her niece, Claire Mazumdar, founder and chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, a US-listed biotech company.

The Fortune India story, published Tuesday, said she had named Claire as her successor, triggering the rise in shares.

Mazumdar-Shaw, however, said the market had read too much into the reports. "I expect to be at the helm for at least five years if not more," she said. "Claire, too, has a lot to do before she can take over from me, and for this reason, I want to clarify that this succession planning will take time and is not imminent."

The distinction matters. Naming a potential candidate and naming a successor are meaningfully different things — the former is the beginning of a process, the latter is the conclusion of one. Mazumdar-Shaw's position, as she described it, is firmly the former.

Beyond succession, Mazumdar-Shaw also has active skin in Biocon's global ambitions. Filings with the US markets regulator show that as of 15 April 2026, she personally holds a 9.7% stake in Bicara Therapeutics, with an additional 8.4% held through entities affiliated with Biocon. That combined 18.1% makes Shaw and Biocon the largest collective shareholder in the US-listed oncology company — a signal that her strategic engagement is far from winding down.

Bicara was incubated by Biocon and went public on Nasdaq in September 2024. Shaw sits on the board of Bicara while Claire's brother, Eric, and her father, Ravi, are on the board of Biocon. Claire is not on the board of Biocon.

Bicara, a clinical-stage company, has no product revenue and reported a $138 million loss in the year ended December 2025.

Understandably, Claire Mazumdar will take time before she can take over Biocon. Biocon’s revenue grew 3% to 15,262 crore in the year ended March 2025, while net profit slipped 1% to 1013 crore.

Bicara's market cap totalled $1.7 billion at the end of Monday, while Biocon's market cap totalled about 60,000 crore.

For investors who have long discounted Biocon's stock relative to its pharmaceutical peers on succession concerns, Tuesday's news cycle offered a complicated picture. The surge suggests the market is hungry for clarity. But Mazumdar-Shaw's careful pushback suggests that clarity, while closer than it once was, has not yet arrived.

What is clear is that Claire Mazumdar is now publicly in the frame — and that, by itself, is more than Biocon's investors have had to work with before.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
T. Surendar

T. Surendar is a senior journalist at Mint with nearly three decades of experience covering businessRead more

, markets, and corporate India. Since beginning his career in 1996, he has built a reputation for insight-driven reporting on corporate strategy, with a particular focus on India’s large, family-owned businesses and their evolution.<br><br>At Mint, he writes on corporate strategy, market trends, and regulatory developments, bringing depth and clarity to complex business stories. Over the years, he has worked with leading publications including India Today and Businessworld, and was part of the founding editorial teams of Forbes India and Fortune India. Most recently, he served as managing editor at The Morning Context, where he led long-form and investigative journalism.<br><br>Earlier in his career, Surendar served as national business features editor at The Times of India, India’s largest-circulated English daily, where he broke several important stories, including the one on the Apollo Hospitals chain losing out on their Sri Lankan venture and the guar gum trading scam.<br><br>Prior to his journalism career, Surendar worked across the pharmaceutical, industrial automation, and diamond jewellery sectors, and also as an equity analyst—experience that informs his nuanced understanding of corporate strategy and markets.<br><br>Surendar is known for breaking trend-defining stories and producing authoritative explainers on key corporate developments, including succession planning at Reliance Industries. He has interviewed some of India’s most influential business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and Dilip Shanghvi.<br><br>A Chevening Scholar in Journalism, he completed a specialised programme at the University of Westminster, and has also undergone a Newsroom Leadership Program conducted by Columbia University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and has taught journalism courses at the University of Mumbai.<br><br>He has moderated and conducted high-profile discussions at forums such as Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women event. His work is defined by rigour, independence, and a commitment to helping readers understand the strategic forces shaping corporate India.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSuccession buzz lifts Biocon shares, but Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says 'not imminent'

Succession buzz lifts Biocon shares, but Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says 'not imminent'

Varun SoodT. Surendar
3 min read5 May 2026, 08:23 PM IST
Shares of Biocon rose after a report said founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had identified her niece, Claire Mazumdar, as her successor.
Shares of Biocon rose after a report said founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had identified her niece, Claire Mazumdar, as her successor. (Bloomberg)
Summary

Biocon founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said markets had read too much into the reports of her succession plan and she expects to be at the helm for at least five years, if not more.

Gift this article

Shares of Biocon rose 2.28% on Tuesday after an online report by Fortune India said founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had identified her niece, Claire Mazumdar, 37, as her successor—a disclosure investors and analysts have long awaited, given the outsized role the 73-year-old entrepreneur plays in the company she built from scratch.

Shares of Biocon rose 2.28% on Tuesday after an online report by Fortune India said founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had identified her niece, Claire Mazumdar, 37, as her successor—a disclosure investors and analysts have long awaited, given the outsized role the 73-year-old entrepreneur plays in the company she built from scratch.

Within hours, however, Mazumdar-Shaw told Mint that the succession is neither decided nor imminent. "I'm not hanging up my boots any time soon," Mazumdar-Shaw said in a conversation on Tuesday evening. "All I have said is that Claire is a worthy successor to me, but this process will take time and will follow a process."

Within hours, however, Mazumdar-Shaw told Mint that the succession is neither decided nor imminent. "I'm not hanging up my boots any time soon," Mazumdar-Shaw said in a conversation on Tuesday evening. "All I have said is that Claire is a worthy successor to me, but this process will take time and will follow a process."

The stock's sharp move reflects how significant the question of succession has become for Biocon. Analysts have long flagged the absence of a clear heir as an overhang on the company's valuation, arguing that a business so deeply identified with a single founder carries an inherent risk premium.

Also Read | Biocon nears full integration of biologics arm after Mylan buyback

Biocon is India's largest biologics company—a position it holds largely because Mazumdar-Shaw persisted with the complex, capital-intensive business of biologic medicines when most large Indian pharmaceutical companies chose not to. That tenacity built enormous value, but it also concentrated an unusual degree of institutional trust in one person.

The succession question has grown louder in recent weeks as Mazumdar-Shaw has engaged more openly with the media on the subject. In an interview with the Financial Times on 10 April, Shaw said she is looking to “groom” her niece, Claire Mazumdar, founder and chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, a US-listed biotech company.

The Fortune India story, published Tuesday, said she had named Claire as her successor, triggering the rise in shares.

Mazumdar-Shaw, however, said the market had read too much into the reports. "I expect to be at the helm for at least five years if not more," she said. "Claire, too, has a lot to do before she can take over from me, and for this reason, I want to clarify that this succession planning will take time and is not imminent."

The distinction matters. Naming a potential candidate and naming a successor are meaningfully different things — the former is the beginning of a process, the latter is the conclusion of one. Mazumdar-Shaw's position, as she described it, is firmly the former.

Beyond succession, Mazumdar-Shaw also has active skin in Biocon's global ambitions. Filings with the US markets regulator show that as of 15 April 2026, she personally holds a 9.7% stake in Bicara Therapeutics, with an additional 8.4% held through entities affiliated with Biocon. That combined 18.1% makes Shaw and Biocon the largest collective shareholder in the US-listed oncology company — a signal that her strategic engagement is far from winding down.

Bicara was incubated by Biocon and went public on Nasdaq in September 2024. Shaw sits on the board of Bicara while Claire's brother, Eric, and her father, Ravi, are on the board of Biocon. Claire is not on the board of Biocon.

Bicara, a clinical-stage company, has no product revenue and reported a $138 million loss in the year ended December 2025.

Understandably, Claire Mazumdar will take time before she can take over Biocon. Biocon’s revenue grew 3% to 15,262 crore in the year ended March 2025, while net profit slipped 1% to 1013 crore.

Bicara's market cap totalled $1.7 billion at the end of Monday, while Biocon's market cap totalled about 60,000 crore.

For investors who have long discounted Biocon's stock relative to its pharmaceutical peers on succession concerns, Tuesday's news cycle offered a complicated picture. The surge suggests the market is hungry for clarity. But Mazumdar-Shaw's careful pushback suggests that clarity, while closer than it once was, has not yet arrived.

What is clear is that Claire Mazumdar is now publicly in the frame — and that, by itself, is more than Biocon's investors have had to work with before.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
T. Surendar

T. Surendar is a senior journalist at Mint with nearly three decades of experience covering businessRead more

, markets, and corporate India. Since beginning his career in 1996, he has built a reputation for insight-driven reporting on corporate strategy, with a particular focus on India’s large, family-owned businesses and their evolution.<br><br>At Mint, he writes on corporate strategy, market trends, and regulatory developments, bringing depth and clarity to complex business stories. Over the years, he has worked with leading publications including India Today and Businessworld, and was part of the founding editorial teams of Forbes India and Fortune India. Most recently, he served as managing editor at The Morning Context, where he led long-form and investigative journalism.<br><br>Earlier in his career, Surendar served as national business features editor at The Times of India, India’s largest-circulated English daily, where he broke several important stories, including the one on the Apollo Hospitals chain losing out on their Sri Lankan venture and the guar gum trading scam.<br><br>Prior to his journalism career, Surendar worked across the pharmaceutical, industrial automation, and diamond jewellery sectors, and also as an equity analyst—experience that informs his nuanced understanding of corporate strategy and markets.<br><br>Surendar is known for breaking trend-defining stories and producing authoritative explainers on key corporate developments, including succession planning at Reliance Industries. He has interviewed some of India’s most influential business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and Dilip Shanghvi.<br><br>A Chevening Scholar in Journalism, he completed a specialised programme at the University of Westminster, and has also undergone a Newsroom Leadership Program conducted by Columbia University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and has taught journalism courses at the University of Mumbai.<br><br>He has moderated and conducted high-profile discussions at forums such as Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women event. His work is defined by rigour, independence, and a commitment to helping readers understand the strategic forces shaping corporate India.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSuccession buzz lifts Biocon shares, but Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says 'not imminent'
Read Next Story