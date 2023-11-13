Biocon: Should you buy the stock after Q2 results? Here's what brokerages say
Domestic brokerages have mixed views on Biocon's stock after its Q2 FY24 earnings. While Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its 'Reduce' rating on the stock, JM Financial continued its 'Buy' rating on Biocon.
Following the announcement of Biocon's Q2FY24 performance, domestic brokerage firms remain divided on the stock as the company's numbers came in below their projections.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message