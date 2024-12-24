Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Biocon stock settles 5% higher after US drug regulator clears Bengaluru API facility unit, stock up 35% YTD

Biocon stock settles 5% higher after US drug regulator clears Bengaluru API facility unit, stock up 35% YTD

Nikita Prasad

  • Biocon stock settles 5% higher after US drug regulator clears Bengaluru API facility unit, stock up 35% YTD

Biocon campus. Pic by Hemant Mishra/Mint

Biocon stock price: Shares of Biocon extended gains to settle five per cent higher on Tuesday, December 24 after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a Voluntary Action Status (VAI) for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) facility in Bengaluru.

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.