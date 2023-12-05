Markets
Bioenergy, exports to drive Praj Industries's earnings growth
Summary
- Bioenergy contributed 79% of its revenue in the first half of FY24.
Praj Industries Ltd’s investors find themselves in a sweet spot. After all, the shares have jumped by almost 67% in the past six months. The company aims to triple its revenue by FY30, it said in a recent analysts meeting.
