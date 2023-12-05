Bioenergy, exports to drive Praj Industries’s earnings growth

Meanwhile, after the sharp rally, the stock now trades at 33 times estimated earnings for FY25, showed Bloomberg data. As such, further re-ratings may be capped. Revenue prospects appear bright to say the least. As Amit Anwani, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher pointed out, monitoring government tenders for CBG is crucial, as a slow pace of expected export ordering could derail growth momentum. Investors should also track order inflows from the US as the focus in international markets remains on the US and Europe, he added.