Biotech rebounds on optimism and deal making

All kinds of risky stocks have been soaring lately as investors become less concerned about a series of aggressive interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. A rise in interest rates can hurt biotech and other shares with little current earnings but hopes for lots of profits down the road, because higher rates reduce the value of future earnings. Biotech companies research and develop drugs, typically in yearslong processes rife with setbacks, but there is also potential for huge wins when they develop successful treatments.