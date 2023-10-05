Birkenstock IPO: Sandal company set to list on New York Stock Exchange next week in a tough market
Birkenstock IPO: Birkenstock plans to raise $1.58bn in IPO to reduce debt. L Catterton to own 83% of Birkenstock after IPO, funds express interest in purchasing shares.
Birkenstock IPO: Sandal company Birkenstock lists on the New York Stock Exchange next week. Investors and analysts according to Reuters report stated that Birkenstock needs to increase sales of its own website, shops, and clogs in order to attract new customers in the midst of the cost of living crisis, before it lists on the bourses.
